Jack Broadbent – “If”Check it out
SPONSORED BY Crows Feet Records
The Mastersons - No Time for Love Songs (review)
Sadler Vaden - Anybody Out There? (review)
Brandy Clark - Your Life Is a Record (review)
Jim Lauderdale - When Carolina Comes Home Again (review)
Aoife O'Donovan - Bull Frogs Croon (And Other Songs) [EP] (review)
Swamp Dogg - Sorry You Couldn't Make It (review)
Danny Barnes - Man on Fire (review)
Caroline Rose - Superstar (review)
Will Sexton - Don't Walk the Darkness (review)
Jonathan Wilson - Dixie Blur (review)
The Panhandlers - The Panhandlers
Steep Canyon Rangers - Be Still Moses
Green Leaf Rustlers - Within Marin
Mary Bragg - Think About It [EP]
My Sister, My Brother - My Sister, My Brother [EP]
The James Hunter Six - Nick of Time
Nadia Reid - Out of My Province
The Saxophones - Eternity Bay
Stephen Malkmus - Traditional Techniques
Ron Pope - Bone Structure
Honey Harper - Starmaker
Dave Simonett - Red Tail (3/13)
Maya de Vitry - How to Break a Fall (3/13)
Rookie - Rookie (3/13)
Fireside Collective - Elements (3/20)
Lilly Hiatt - Walking Proof (3/27)
Jill Andrews - Thirties! (3/27)
Margaret Glaspy - Devotion (3/27)
Mark Erelli - Blindsided (3/27)
Clem Snide - Forever Just Beyond (3/27)
Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn - Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn (4/3)
M. Ward - Migration Stories (4/3)
Logan Ledger - Logan Ledger (4/3)
Pokey LaFarge - Rock Bottom Rhapsody (4/10)
Eliza Gilkyson - 2020 (4/10)
Watkins Family Hour - Brother Sister (4/10)
Shelby Lynne - Shelby Lynne (4/17)
Sarah Siskind - Modern Appalachia (4/17)
Lucinda Williams - Good Souls Better Angels (4/24)
Indigo Girls - Look Long (4/24)
The Dixie Chicks - Gaslighter (5/1)
American Aquarium - Lamentations (5/1)
Sign up for our twice-weekly email newsletter for roots music reviews, stories, columns, and more from No Depression.
We respect your privacy and will never sell our email list to a third party.