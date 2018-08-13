    • Chris MastersonMarch 11, 2020

    SPOTLIGHT: Chris Masterson on Connecting with Kindness

    Chuck ArmstrongMarch 9, 2020

    The Panhandlers Bring West Texas to the World

    Stacy ChandlerMarch 4, 2020

    SPOTLIGHT: The Mastersons Campaign for Love and Kindness in 2020

    Stacy ChandlerFebruary 27, 2020

    Steve Earle Is Back with New Music that Enters the Mines

    Will HodgeFebruary 26, 2020

    PRINT EXCERPT: Johnny Cash’s Career-long Love Affair with Train Songs

    Stacy ChandlerFebruary 26, 2020

    25 Questions About Sierra Hull’s ‘25 Trips’

    Will HodgeFebruary 24, 2020

    PRINT EXCERPT: Chris Shiflett on Touring Extremes

    Sarah HarmerFebruary 21, 2020

    SPOTLIGHT: Sarah Harmer on Spring and New Beginnings

    Kelly McCartneyFebruary 18, 2020

    Katie Pruitt Debuts with Great ‘Expectations’

    Erin Lyndal MartinFebruary 14, 2020

    On Solo Album, Nathaniel Rateliff Gives Voice to Vulnerability

    Album Reviews

    Columns

      • Advertisement

      FROM FOLK ALLEY

      Folk Alley Radio Show – March 6, 2020

      SONG PREMIERE: John Doyle – “The Rambler from Clare”



      FRESH TRACK

      Jack Broadbent – “If”Check it out

      SPONSORED BY Crows Feet Records

      • SPOTIFY



      New Releases

      The Mastersons - No Time for Love Songs (review)

      Sadler Vaden - Anybody Out There? (review)

      Brandy Clark - Your Life Is a Record (review)

      Jim Lauderdale - When Carolina Comes Home Again (review)

      Aoife O'Donovan - Bull Frogs Croon (And Other Songs) [EP] (review)

      Swamp Dogg - Sorry You Couldn't Make It (review)

      Danny Barnes - Man on Fire (review)

      Caroline Rose - Superstar (review)

      Will Sexton - Don't Walk the Darkness (review)

      Jonathan Wilson - Dixie Blur (review)

      The Panhandlers - The Panhandlers

      Steep Canyon Rangers - Be Still Moses

      Green Leaf Rustlers - Within Marin

      Mary Bragg - Think About It [EP]

      My Sister, My Brother - My Sister, My Brother [EP]

      The James Hunter Six - Nick of Time

      Nadia Reid - Out of My Province

      The Saxophones - Eternity Bay

      Stephen Malkmus - Traditional Techniques

      Ron Pope - Bone Structure

      Honey Harper - Starmaker

      Coming Soon

      Dave Simonett - Red Tail (3/13)

      Maya de Vitry - How to Break a Fall (3/13)

      Rookie - Rookie (3/13)

      Fireside Collective - Elements (3/20)

      Lilly Hiatt - Walking Proof (3/27)

      Jill Andrews - Thirties! (3/27)

      Margaret Glaspy - Devotion (3/27)

      Mark Erelli - Blindsided (3/27)

      Clem Snide - Forever Just Beyond (3/27)

      Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn - Wu Fei and Abigail Washburn (4/3)

      M. Ward - Migration Stories (4/3)

      Logan Ledger - Logan Ledger (4/3)

      Pokey LaFarge - Rock Bottom Rhapsody (4/10)

      Eliza Gilkyson - 2020 (4/10)

      Watkins Family Hour - Brother Sister (4/10)

      Shelby Lynne - Shelby Lynne (4/17)

      Sarah Siskind - Modern Appalachia (4/17)

      Lucinda Williams - Good Souls Better Angels (4/24)

      Indigo Girls - Look Long (4/24)

      The Dixie Chicks - Gaslighter (5/1)

      American Aquarium - Lamentations (5/1)


      • SUBSCRIBE NOW





      DISCOVER MORE OF THE MUSIC AND STORIES YOU LOVE

      Sign up for our twice-weekly email newsletter for roots music reviews, stories, columns, and more from No Depression.

      We respect your privacy and will never sell our email list to a third party.